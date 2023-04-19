Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Cut by Analyst

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

TSE:OGC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

