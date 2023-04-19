Analysts Set Expectations for OceanaGold Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
