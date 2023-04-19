Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 17.52%.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$7.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

