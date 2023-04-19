Brokers Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.55.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading

