New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

