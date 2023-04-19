Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services stock opened at $167.79 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

