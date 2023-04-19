Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after acquiring an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,401 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.68.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

