New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,191,000 after purchasing an additional 414,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,533,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

