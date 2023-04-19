Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,304 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.