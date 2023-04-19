New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

Insider Activity

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

