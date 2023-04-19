New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.