CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

