New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.