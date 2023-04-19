Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

