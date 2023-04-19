New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys New Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 86.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ExlService by 467.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ExlService by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 21.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,623.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock worth $903,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of EXLS opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

