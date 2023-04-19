New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.09 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $431.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

