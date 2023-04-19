New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $875,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CMS Energy by 43.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 68,468 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

CMS stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

