IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,240,000 after buying an additional 252,058 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of IDEX by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,602,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,292,000 after buying an additional 192,917 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,877,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX stock opened at $220.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.27.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

