Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $215.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.00%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.