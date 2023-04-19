PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after acquiring an additional 151,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 212,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.