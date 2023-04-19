New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $847,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amcor were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

