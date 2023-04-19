New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

