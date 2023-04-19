iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,957 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.