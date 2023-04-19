Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 130,179 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2,337.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

