Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

