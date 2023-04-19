W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.78. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

