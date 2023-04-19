Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 159,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.20% of Trex worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

