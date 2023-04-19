ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

