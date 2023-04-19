Cwm LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

