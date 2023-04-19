Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $183.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.43.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.