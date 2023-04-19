Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,406 Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 1.6 %

FARM stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $132.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.80 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmer Bros. Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.