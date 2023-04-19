14,226 Shares in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Electromed by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Electromed Profile



Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

