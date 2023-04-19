Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $145,000 in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marcus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Marcus by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Marcus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Marcus Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.45%.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

