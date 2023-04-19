Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 53.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $6.70.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Crown Crafts Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.