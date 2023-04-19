Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,667,000 after acquiring an additional 636,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Catalent by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 321,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Catalent by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 705,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Catalent from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

