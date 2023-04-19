Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

