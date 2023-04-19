Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 86,319 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

