Cwm LLC Sells 9,675 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $299.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

