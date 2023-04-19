Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 7,596 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $170.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.