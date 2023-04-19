Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,164 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $67.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $111,970.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

