Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 93,911 Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Manitex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 172,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.