Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,510 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 25.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

