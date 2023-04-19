Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 679,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after buying an additional 260,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 545,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 202,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

