Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APLS. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,445,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,651.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,030.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

APLS stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

