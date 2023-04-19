Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 653,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 233,022 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Zuora by 17.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,174,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 465,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,867,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 574,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

