Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,701 Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 29.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $134.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

