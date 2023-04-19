Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Alexander’s Price Performance

Shares of ALX opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.08. The stock has a market cap of $960.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 12.58 and a quick ratio of 12.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alexander’s

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. TheStreet lowered Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.