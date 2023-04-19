Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXI. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Standex International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

