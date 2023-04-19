Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,161.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,460 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.