Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BOX by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 508,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 293.0% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 498,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.80, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,560. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.